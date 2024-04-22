Monday April 22nd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Casey Mize pitched six scoreless innings for his first major league win since 2021, and Buddy Kennedy homered and drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 on Sunday. Spencer Torkelson had two hits, scored twice and knocked in two runs. Riley Greene scored three times for the Tigers, who improved to 8-3 on the road. Mize gave up five hits, walked three and struck out four in his first victory since Aug. 24, 2021, at St. Louis. The top pick in the 2018 amateur draft missed nearly all of the past two seasons because of Tommy John surgery and a back operation. The Twins have lost six of seven and are hitting .195, the second-worst batting average in the big leagues.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-handed reliever Daniel Duarte will have season-ending elbow surgery on May 8. Twins athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said Saturday the surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Texas. Duarte had Tommy John surgery 10 years ago. It was not immediately known what type of surgery Duarte would need this time. Duarte was a non-roster invitee who made the Twins’ opening day roster. He allowed two hits, including a home run, over four innings in two games.

MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team picked up a three-game sweep over Marshalltown Community College over the weekend at Roosevelt Field. The Trojans opened up the series Saturday by pounding out 13 hits in a 15-4, seven inning win. NIACC had an eight-run second inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by freshman Payton Fort. Darcy Barry also homered in the fourth. In Sunday’s opener, NIACC won 13-3 in six innings with a 15-hit performance. Charlie Harms was 4-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Trojans. In the nightcap, NIACC held off a late Marshalltown rally, with Marshalltown scoring twice in the top of the ninth before leaving runners on third and second as NIACC won 10-9. The Trojans hit a season-high four homers in the contest, including three-run home runs from Will Couchman and Fort in a six-run second inning. NIACC is now 17-26 overall and 9-14 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Trojans travel to Southwestern on Wednesday for a conference doubleheader.

MASON CITY — The NIACC softball team had a successful weekend, sweeping Iowa Central in Fort Dodge on Saturday and Ellsworth on Sunday at home. On Saturday, Emily Jones was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in a 5-4 win. The Trojans had four extra base hits in the nightcap as part of an 8-5 victory. NIACC had no problems on Sunday, beating Ellsworth 18-0 and 13-3, both games in five innings. Katy Olive was 3-for-4 with four RBI in the opener, while Emily Jones was 3-for-4 in the opener and drove in three runs in the nightcap. NIACC is now 29-17 overall and 18-4 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Trojans host Hawkeye Community College for a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says the offense made progress during spring drills under new coordinator Tim Lester. The Hawkeyes’ worst in the nation offense was held scoreless the final two games last season.

Ferentz says patience has been important as a new system is installed.

Starters Gennings Dunker and Logan Jones were out with injury but Ferentz feels the offensive line is experienced and deep. It is an area the Hawkeyes have struggled for the past few years.

Starting quarterback Cade McNamara was limited this spring as he recovers from an ACL injury and Ferentz expects him at full speed this summer.

Ferentz expects McNamara to be ready for the season opener.

The Hawkeyes open the season at home on August 31st against Illinois State.

AMES — Iowa State closed out spring drills Saturday with most of the regulars sitting out the scrimmage. ISU has high hopes after finishing 7-6 last season.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell who says spring was another step toward building to next season.

Campbell says there is a ways to go for this team to reach its potential.

The offense is experienced and Campbell feels the Cyclones are getting better at the line of scrimmage.

The Cyclones open next season at home against North Dakota on August 31st.

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says game-like conditions were valuable for the Panthers. UNI closed out spring drills on Friday night.

Farley liked the way the offense communicated at the line of scrimmage.

There has been no decision on a starting quarterback. Arkansas State transfer and former Southeast Polk star Jaxon Dailey and former Dubuque Hempstead standout Aidan Dunne are competing for the starting job. Dunne was the backup last season to three year Panther starter Theo Day.

Farley says the Panthers need to build depth on defense.

UNI opens at home on August 31st against Valparaiso.