Arkansas State Troopers have located a 16-year-old boy who had been reported missing from Brandon, Mississippi.

We located and securely removed the teen from the suspect’s residence in Rogers, Arkansas, on October 28.

A kidnapping and online enticement warrant out of Mississippi led to the arrest and custody of Kaleb James Cannady, 33, at the Benton County Detention Center.

After the Rankin County (Mississippi) Sheriff’s Department received information about the teenager’s online recruitment, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office identified Cannady.

On October 28, ASP Troopers issued a BOLO for the missing adolescent and Cannady, who they spotted at 7:15 p.m.

The Bella Vista Police, Bentonville Police, and Arkansas Highway Police all combined to locate the boy.

