Eight individuals have been charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses on Chicago’s South Side, following a federal investigation. The unsealed indictment in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, accuses them of distributing fentanyl and cocaine.

Patrick Tucker, Thomas Cunningham, Darius Johnson, Kywante Shumake, Keontis Shumake, Kamari Ross, Drequan Bass, and Lacola Williams are facing charges of conspiring to traffic fentanyl and cocaine. The alleged conspiracy took place between March 2023 and July 2024.

The defendants are accused of running their operations from a residence in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on West 69th Place. According to the indictment, they used this location as a storage and distribution center for controlled substances.

During these trafficking activities, the defendants were alleged to have carried loaded handguns, which is a common practice among organized drug trafficking groups. This practice poses heightened risks to the community.

Law enforcement confiscated several firearms, including a Taurus .38 revolver, Glock pistols, a Stag Arms .223 caliber pistol, and a Springfield XD-9 with a defaced serial number, as mentioned in the court filing.

The indictment’s forfeiture allegations include these weapons, as well as $3,126 in cash and the Englewood property itself.

The Department stated that the indictment not only includes conspiracy charges but also specific counts that address individual actions within the group.

The first count accuses the defendants of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intention of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl, as well as additional quantities of cocaine.

All defendants are charged with possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking in Count Two. Cunningham and Johnson face additional fentanyl distribution charges in Counts Three and Four, respectively.

It is important to note that in the eyes of the law, every defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. It is crucial to remember that no trial date has been scheduled at this time.

