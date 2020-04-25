Missing Mason City man’s body recovered from Winnebago River
HANLONTOWN — The body of a Mason City man missing for almost a month has been recovered.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says at about 12:10 Saturday afternoon, the body of 43-year-old Adam VanSyoc was recovered from the Winnebago River between the scene of the incident and Grouse Avenue.
VanSyoc was fishing on the afternoon of March 27th on the Winnebago River near Hanlontown when the boat he was in struck cables from an old footbridge, causing him to enter the water.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says the incident is still under investigation by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, with further investigation being done by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Statement from Worth County Sheriff’s Department
Update on recovery of missing boater. On April 25th 2020 search and rescue resumed on the Winnebago River. At approximately 12:10 in the afternoon Adam Vansyoc was recovered from the Winnebago River between the scene of the incident and Grouse Avenue. The incident is still under investigation by the DNR. Further investigation will be done at the State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the volunteers who came out and assisted with the efforts to locate Adam. The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the countless agencies that have also assisted in the recovery.