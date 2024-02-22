KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Minnesota man dead after Winnebago County accident

February 22, 2024 12:00PM CST
LELAND — A Minnesota man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Winnebago County on Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol says 69-year-old David Mason of Elmore Minnesota was driving a vehicle northbound on US Highway 69 near 440th Street north of Leland shortly before 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch before vaulting over 440th Street and rolling.

The State Patrol says Mason was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, he was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

