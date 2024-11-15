Mike Tyson’s life was shattered in 2009 when his four-year-old daughter, Exodus, died in a horrific accident.

The 58-year-old is now closing up his training camp for his forthcoming fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas will host the game on Friday, November 15, with an estimated attendance of 80,000 people. ‘Iron Mike’ last fought Roy Jones Jr. four years ago, resulting in a predicted draw.

Kevin McBride defeated Tyson in his last professional bout in 2005. In a sad post-fight interview that has recently leaked online, the heavyweight icon announced his retirement.

Tyson reportedly made $380 million during the peak of his career via must-see boxing contests and lucrative endorsement deals. The American became the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title at the age of 20, and he went on to win the WBA, WBC, and IBF crowns as well.

Tyson died tragically four years after declaring his retirement in 2005. The father of seven unfortunately lost his daughter Exodus in a horrific accident, according to the Mirror US.

Her seven-year-old sibling discovered her body in their Phoenix, Arizona, home.

The small child was discovered lifeless on a treadmill, with evidence that a cord from the machine had caused her fatal injury. At the time, Sgt. Andy Hill of the Phoenix Police Department said, “We believe the child was on the treadmill, but it was not running. She might have been pretending that the treadmill was in motion.

Tyson, who was in Los Angeles, rushed to her side as they transported Exodus to the hospital and placed her on life support.

Sadly, despite efforts to save her, Exodus died on May 25, 2009. Tyson admitted in a heartbreaking interview after her death that his first instinct was to “get my gun, automatic just like this, and go crazy.”

However, when he arrived at the hospital, he found that other parents were going through the same tragic loss he was.

Tyson claimed ahead of his next battle against Paul that his enduring popularity is the driving force behind his comeback to the ring. In a recent talkSPORT interview, “Iron Mike” responded, “58,” when asked why he was fighting again. I’m going to fight in the largest arena ever, and it’ll be sold out, and nobody else can accomplish that.” When asked about the significance of selling out a large stadium in the United States, he responded, “It makes me feel like I have to perform. They’re inspiring me and telling me, ‘Boy, you’ve got to perform tonight.’. ” It’s time to perform.”

