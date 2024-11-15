U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) have introduced the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, which prohibits anyone affiliated with Hamas from entering the United States or obtaining immigration benefits.

“Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris administration has released nearly 100 dangerous individuals on the terrorist watchlist into the country, as well as illegal immigrants from U.S. adversaries like Iran,” said Senator Blackburn. “This common-sense, bipartisan bill would ensure that no migrant tied to Hamas and the horrific terrorist attack on October 7 is allowed to enter our country or receive immigration benefits on the taxpayer dime.”

“No one who participated in Hamas’s brutal October 7 terrorist attack should be allowed to enter the United States,” said Senator Rosen. “That’s why I’m helping introduce bipartisan legislation to prohibit Hamas terrorists from being eligible to receive immigration benefits. I’ll always work across the aisle to keep our nation safe.”

Key Provisions of the Bill

The No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act aims to:

Deny entry to any migrant who was involved in planning, financing, or supporting the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks against Israel.

Bar such individuals from receiving any form of immigration benefits.

Legislative Background

Representative Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) presented a similar bill in the House of Representatives last year, and it passed with overwhelming bipartisan support (422–2).

The law reflects a significant bipartisan push to tighten immigration policies in response to the growing threat posed by Hamas-affiliated groups.

Reference Article