An Indianapolis man is facing numerous felony counts for allegedly strangling a man with an extension cable at his near-west side house before repeatedly raping his wife.

Last week, authorities arrested James Jerard Taylor, 42, and charged him with rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, and violence in connection with the attacks. The jail is currently holding Taylor, who has a significant criminal history in Indiana, on a cash bond of $8,000.

Rape, battery accusations

Late last Friday, Nov. 8, IMPD officers responded to a reported rape in progress at a home near 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue. The caller reported to 911 dispatch that she had experienced multiple rapes and that her spouse had choked her with an extension cord.

When authorities arrived, they noticed a woman sprinting out the rear door of the residence. She reported to authorities that a man named James Taylor had sexually assaulted her and strangled her husband within the residence.

Officers arrived to find the suspect, James Taylor, still on the site. Investigators arrested him while they were interviewing the female victim.

Officers entered the house and found the spouse suffering from redness and bruising on his neck. Local medics then transported him to Eskenazi Hospital. The spouse later told police that Taylor threatened him with a knife, hit him with a lamp, and knocked him out before strangling him.

The woman informed officers that she met Taylor the night before at a petrol station on Tibbs Avenue and that he had “good weed.” The woman reportedly invited Taylor to her home to use marijuana.

When she arrived at the couple’s house, she stated Taylor’s tone changed quickly and he began demanding money from them. Taylor allegedly threatened to “put the woman on the street,” meaning he would turn her into a prostitute.

According to the woman, Taylor became frustrated and forced her to strip naked and lie down on a mattress in the living room. Taylor allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, forcing her husband to watch.

Court records show that the spouse attempted to physically restrain Taylor but was unsuccessful after Taylor choked him out with an extension cord. The victim claimed she attempted to fight Taylor and halt the strangulation, but he was too strong.

The woman said that the forced sexual fondling escalated into rape and that Taylor used a cell phone to video film her while forcibly having sex with her.

Taylor allegedly fell asleep, and the woman stated that she left the living room and contacted the police. She also claimed to have searched Taylor’s backpack, finding his ID and documents that revealed his recent admission to a mental facility for “seeing delusions.”

Further investigation

The woman underwent a sexual assault examination at Eskenazi Hospital after her police interview. Officers on the scene discovered a brown extension cord beside the bed, a utility tool with blood on it, and three cell phones.

After receiving a warrant for a suspect DNA test, officers brought Taylor to Eskenazi. During this procedure, police asked the suspect if he wanted to discuss the incident.

According to court filings, Taylor began ranting, alleging that the husband and wife owed him $12 each and that they were all consuming liquid Xanax. He claimed that when the cops arrived, he was lying on his bed eating chips.

Taylor apparently agreed to having sexual relations with the female victim but claimed that it was consensual between all three of them. Taylor told police he had recorded the sex activities and that the husband “was in the corner crying” because he “gave his old lady the business.”

Following this, Taylor allegedly acknowledged putting the husband in a chokehold after he struck his wife. Taylor denied using the extension cable to suffocate the man. Taylor claimed the husband then apologized, saying he “wasn’t s**t” and that Taylor should simply murder him.

Police attempted to speak with the spouse at the emergency hospital, but he was unable to communicate since he was wearing a neck brace and had a tube down his throat. When confronted with Taylor’s account of events, the woman denied that her husband was aggressive and stated that she was in pain from the sexual attack.

Arrest and aftermath

Taylor was later arrested on allegations of rape, strangulation, violence, and two counts of criminal confinement. According to jail records, the Marion County Adult Detention Center currently holds Taylor on a $8,000 cash bond.

In a follow-up interview following Taylor’s arrest, authorities revealed that the husband had extensive bruising on his ear, head, neck, and jaw. The individual reportedly stated that he has been getting severe headaches and memory loss since the incident. He claimed Taylor had also vandalized their home.

According to online court records, Taylor’s initial hearing in Marion Superior Court 7 took place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The court assigned Taylor a court-appointed attorney during the hearing. Another hearing to evaluate bail will take place next Tuesday.

Taylor’s criminal history

Taylor has a lengthy criminal record in Indiana, and this is not the first time he has been involved in instances involving strangulation and abuse. According to online records, Taylor has been charged with the following charges since 2003:

Kidnapping

Domestic battery (three counts)

Battery (two counts)

Strangulation (two counts)

Criminal confinement

Resisting law enforcement

Criminal trespass

Disorderly conduct

Possession of methamphetamine

Public intoxication

Possession of marijuana (two counts)

Records show Taylor’s most recent criminal charges were meth possession and criminal trespassing in April 2024. In that case, he was merely sentenced to 160 days of probation.

In January 2015, Marion County jailed Taylor on serious criminal allegations of kidnapping, violence, confinement, and other offenses. The court only sentenced Taylor to three days in prison and 359 days on probation.

Taylor’s most recent case does not yet have a scheduled jury trial.

