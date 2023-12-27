Michigan Supreme Court Rules To Keep Trump On Ballot

(Lansing, MI) — The Michigan Supreme Court is ruling former President Trump can remain on the state’s 2024 ballot. The court rejected an appeal to kick Trump off the ballot using the insurrection clause. The Colorado Supreme Court recently ruled to ban Trump from the state’s ballot under the insurrection clause. One of Michigan’s four Democratic-nominated justices acknowledged the Colorado decision, but said the two states’ election laws differ. The group who filed the Michigan lawsuit also unsuccessfully tried to keep Trump off Minnesota’s ballot and is trying to keep him off Oregon’s ballot.