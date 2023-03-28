KGLO News KGLO News Logo

MercyOne North Iowa closing Hospice Care Facility

March 28, 2023 4:58AM CDT
MASON CITY — MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is announcing that after 40-plus years of operation, they are shutting the doors to their Hospice Care facility at 232 2nd Southeast on April 17th.

MercyOne North Iowa says in a statement they’ll continue to provide hospice and respite care at other locations in Mason City, including at their main campus.

The release says MercyOne has been impacted by the COVID pandemic, inflation costs and labor shortages like all health care systems, and that required the difficult decision to close the facility. MercyOne says as a result, by the end of April, inpatient hospice care will be delivered within the medical center.

They say there will be no interruption of inpatient or respite care for hospice patients, and that hospice outpatient care will not be affected and will continue as usual.

MercyOne says the decision is one part of an overall plan to address the economic realities of the fundamental shift in health care post-pandemic.

