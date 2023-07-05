KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mass Shootings Claim Lives At Gatherings Over Holiday

July 5, 2023 11:35AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Mass shootings broke out at festivals, block parties and other gatherings in a handful of cities this week as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July.

Gun violence that flared in Washington, D.C, Louisiana, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Texas and Florida left more than a dozen dead and about 60 wounded — including children as young as 2 years old.

In Shreveport, Louisiana, four people were killed and 10 others wounded late Tuesday night, police said.

Nine people outside enjoying the Independence Day festivities in the nation’s capital were shot and wounded early Wednesday.

On Monday night, a shooter in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys

For the latest

Trending

1

Not guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of passing out drunk while driving with child in car
2

Two Minnesotans dead after two-vehicle accident on US Highway 18 near Floyd
3

BREAKING --- Mistrial declared in Mason City man's kidnapping trial
4

Forest City police investigate mountain lion report
5

Jury selection scheduled to start today in Mason City man's kidnapping trial