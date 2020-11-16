Mason City’s mayor once again asks public to wear masks
MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor is once again asking residents to wear masks when out in public. Bill Schickel says with the numbers continuing to rise, COVID-19 is having an impact on everybody in the community.
Schickel says, “We need your help here. We’re facing a critical situation in the city. I know the hospital and the city are experiencing increased absenteeism. That, in addition to the surge of patients for our healthcare system, has the potential of overwhelming us, so we need your help.”
Schickel says masks continue to be required in city-owned buildings. “Let me be very clear that masks are mandated at all public buildings in Mason City, and we’re asking you to mask up when you’re out in public. The penalty for that, for all of us is, the potential is if we get sick, we’ll indeed have no place to go if our healthcare system becomes overwhelmed.”
Schickel made his comments in a social media posting earlier today which you can see below.