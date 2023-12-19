Mason City woman pleads not guilty to stealing over $123,000 from Clear Lake business

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman charged with stealing over $123,000 from a Clear Lake business has pleaded not guilty.

The Clear Lake Police Department says 39-year-old Malorie Hallock was arrested on November 16th and charged with first-degree theft. A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court says she stole the money from the tattoo parlor Studio 65 between January 6th and October 10th of this year.

The complaint states that Hallock admitted to stealing about $80,000 from the business, depositing the stolen cash into her own bank account. The complaint says Hallock’s bank account had large deposits of cash that correlated with the amount that had been missing from the business.

Hallock filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with her trial being scheduled for January 30th.

If convicted as charged, Hallock would face up to ten years in prison.