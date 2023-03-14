Mason City woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud charge, placed on probation

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for fraudulently filing an insurance claim.

The Iowa Insurance Division says 26-year-old Shavhona Whitmore pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of fraudulent submissions, a Class D felony, after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

According to criminal complaints filed by the Fraud Bureau, Whitmore misrepresented information to an insurance company in an attempt to receive benefits she otherwise would not have been entitled to.

Following her guilty plea, Whitmore was placed on five years probation and was assessed a civil penalty of $1025, which was suspended.