Mason City woman accused of stabbing given suspended prison sentence

Feb 7, 2022 @ 11:07am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of stabbing another person last May has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Mason City police say they were dispatched to 324 1st Southwest on the evening of May 23rd on a report of a stabbing. Following an investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Arissa Ledvina and charged her with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony.

A criminal complaint states that Ledvina went to an apartment complex and demanded a resident open the door, the victim was physically assaulted with hands, fists and a large knife. The victim sustained lacerations to the head and arms and required stitches.

Ledvina in November pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony. District Judge Colleen Weiland last week sentenced Ledvina to a five-year prison sentence which was suspended and placed her on three years probation.

