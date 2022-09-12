Mason City voters to decide on Local Option Sales and Service Tax renewal Tuesday

MASON CITY — Mason City voters head to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether or not to renew the city’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax.

Mayor Bill Schickel says the re-approval of the tax is vital to the future of Mason City. “50% of the one-penny sales tax goes to property tax reduction. The rest of it goes to police, fire, infrastructure and amenities. Obviously we wouldn’t be able to have relatively low property taxes in Mason City. The other part of it is, at least 35% of it is paid by visitors to our community that use our great facilities here.”

Previous votes on the Local Option Sales and Service Tax have been for ten years, but Schickel says voters will decide on it being in effect until a movement is made to repeal it. “We’ve had it here for 25-plus years at least, but instead of the cost of having an election every ten years, if the citizens decide they want to repeal, they can petition for that and it will go on the ballot. Yes it would stay in effect until repealed.”

A simple majority of voters is needed to approve the tax renewal. See more information about the LOSST tax by clicking here

Polls are open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Below is a list of polling locations:

Mason City Ward 1 Pct 1 — Trinity Lutheran Church — 213 N Pennsylvania Ave

Mason City Ward 1 Pct 2 — Highland Golf Course Club House — 944 17th St NE, Mason City

Mason City Ward 1 Pct 3 — Grace Evangelical Free Church — 440 N Illinois Ave, Mason City

Mason City Ward 2 Pct 1 — Cerro Gordo Courthouse Boardroom — 220 N Washington Ave, Mason City

Mason City Ward 2 Pct 2 — First Presbyterian Church — 100 S Pierce Ave, Mason City

Mason City Ward 2 Pct 3 — Grace United Methodist Church — 200 14th St NW, Mason City

Mason City Ward 3 Pct 1 — Masonic Temple — 304 1st St SE, Mason City

Mason City Ward 3 Pct 2 — Mason City School Administration Bldg — 1515 S Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City

Mason City Ward 3 Pct 3 — First Covenant Church — 411 S Ohio Ave, Mason City

Mason City Ward 4 Pct 1 — NIACOG Building — 525 6th St SW, Mason City

Mason City Ward 4 Pct 2 — Rolling Acres CR Church — 341 19th SW, Mason City

Mason City Ward 4 Pct 3 — Farm Bureau Building — 2650 Skyview Lane, Mason City