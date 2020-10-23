Mason City TubaChristmas for 2020 cancelled due to pandemic
MASON CITY — The annual TubaChristmas concert in Mason City scheduled for later this year has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers say that due to the ongoing pandemic, there are safety concerns that are impossible to overcome. The biggest hurdle is socially distancing in rehearsal and performance spaces with a large group of tuba, Sousaphone, euphonium and baritone players. There are also social distance concerns in having the large audience the event typically draws inside the mall venue.
Organizers are hoping Mason City’s TubaChristmas can return for a December 11th 2021 performance in the new indoor performance space of the Principal Pavilion soon to be constructed on the north end of Southbridge Mall.
Many other TubaChristmas events in Iowa and other surrounding states have also been cancelled due to the pandemic.