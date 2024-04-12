KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City schools one of 20 recipients of state grants focused on technical education

April 12, 2024 11:30AM CDT
MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Education says the Mason City Community School District is one of 20 recipients of competitive grants focused on aligning secondary career and technical education programs with student attainment of industry-recognized credentials.

Industry-recognized credentials are certifications, credentials or licenses vetted by employers and endorsed by a nationally recognized trade association or organization in a particular industry. Credentials are available across many career pathways, including health sciences, information technology, construction, manufacturing, child development, culinary and business.

In determining awards, competitive district applicants demonstrated clear, sustainable plans to align one or more existing CTE pathways with student attainment of industry-recognized credentials.

