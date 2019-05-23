Mason City police investigating gunshots fired at house
By KGLO News
|
May 23, 2019 @ 10:36 AM

MASON CITY — Mason City police are investigating an incident where gunshots were fired at a home in the northeastern part of the city.

Police were called at about 9:25 PM on Wednesday night after residents reported multiple gunshots fired in the 700 block of 12th Northeast. Police found evidence that verified multiple rounds had been fired, with some striking a nearby residence.

Police say it appears the residence was intentionally targeted by someone who traveled to that location in a vehicle, with the suspect apparently leaving the scene in a vehicle following the discharge. Nobody was injured at that residence or in the surrounding area.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636.

