Mason City police asking for help with weekend shooting investigation
MASON CITY — Mason City police are looking for more information about a shooting over the weekend.
Police say they responded shortly after 10:10 Saturday night to 1st and North Madison after a report that several shots were fired. On arrival they found one person at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Officers completed a neighborhood canvass and collected evidence from the area.
The victim reported that he had been walking down the street when he was shot at. Based on information available at the time, police believe this is a targeted incident and not a random shooting.
Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636 and ask for Criminal Investigation Lt. Rich Jensen. Information can also be shared with CrimeStoppers of North Central Iowa at 1-800-383-0088.