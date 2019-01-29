Mason City man’s vehicular homicide trial delayed to May

MASON CITY — The trial of a Mason City man charged with vehicular homicide after a motorcycle crash scheduled to start next month has been delayed to later this year.

40-year-old Brandon Kellar was charged with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence in connection with the September 28th accident at the intersection of 15th and South Pennsylvania in Mason City. 36-year-old Shawn True was a passenger on the motorcycle that collided with another vehicle and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Mason City police say the investigation determined that Kellar was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash with a blood alcohol content of greater than the legal limit of .08.

Kellar was due in court today for a pre-trial conference ahead of his February 12th trial, but online court records show District Judge Rustin Davenport today approved a motion for a continuance in the trial, with the trial now scheduled to start on May 7th.

Vehicular homicide is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.