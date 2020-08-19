Mason City man pleads not guilty to prostitution, sexual abuse charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of soliciting sex from a minor and then sexually assaulting them has pleaded not guilty.
21-year-old James Heginger is accused by authorities of paying a 16-year-old $50 in exchange for a sexual act at a local hotel. Authorities say during the act, the 16-year-old changed their mind and revoked consent, with Heginger not stopping.
Heginger has pleaded not guilty to one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of prostitution. His trial is scheduled to start on October 20th.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.