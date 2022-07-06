      Weather Alert

Mason City man pleads not guilty to kidnapping

Jul 6, 2022 @ 11:19am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of kidnapping has pleaded not guilty.

The Mason City Police Department says just before 1 o’clock on the afternoon of June 9th, officers and fire medics responded to a report that a female had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. A search warrant was served at a residence in the 400 block of 1st Southwest in connection with the investigation.

23-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was initially arrested on a charge of serious assault, but as the investigation developed, police additionally charged him with first-degree kidnapping.

Trial information filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that Erreguin-Labra locked the victim in a room at the residence for at least five days, not allowing her to leave, and subjected her to sexual abuse or torture.

Erreguin-Labra filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday, demanding that a speedy trial be held within 90 days of the filing of the trial information. Court records as of this morning did not indicate a trial date had been set.

First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony, punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

