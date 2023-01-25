KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City man pleads guilty to possessing firearm as felon after September gunfire incident

January 25, 2023 10:40AM CST
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in September after an incident of gunfire has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon.

The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM on September 4th. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.

A search warrant was served at a residence in the 900 block of North Washington, with officers saying a handgun was recovered during the search.

31-year-old Reggie Williams was charged with possessing a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Williams had pleaded not guilty to the charge but agreed earlier this month to enter into a plea agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to the charge.

Prosecutors will recommend a suspended prison term and up to three years probation for Williams when he is sentenced on March 20th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

