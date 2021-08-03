Mason City man pleads guilty, sentenced to five years in prison on burglary charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of burglarizing a local convenience store has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to time in prison.
Mason City police responded in the early morning hours of March 29th to the YesWay at 637 12th Northeast, where on arrival they found the business had been broken into and notified an employee. 26-year-old Johnathan Hamilton was arrested about three hours later after a traffic stop. Hamilton allegedly was found in possession of property taken during the burglary.
Hamilton originally was due in court Monday for a pre-trial conference prior to his August 17th trial date, but court records show he filed a written plea of guilty to the charges on July 23rd and was sentenced last week to a total of five years in prison.
Hamilton also recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a five-year prison term on a separate third-degree burglary charge after being accused of breaking into a house in the 700 block of 9th Northeast on June 6th.
Those sentences are to be served concurrently.