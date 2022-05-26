      Weather Alert

Mason City man placed on probation after shooting at a car last August

May 26, 2022 @ 10:45am

MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment and probation for a Mason City man arrested after a shooting incident in August of last year.

The incident took place near the intersection of 4th and South Illinois on the afternoon of August 23rd with witnesses reporting someone in a vehicle shooting at another vehicle then driving away. Police say a bullet went through the rear driver’s door, through a back door, and then struck another vehicle that had two people inside. Nobody was injured in either vehicle. Police located the vehicle that the gunfire came from at a local residence and after securing the area arrested 21-year-old Jacob Patterson without incident and charged him with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.

Patterson as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty in April to the charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon by threat with no intent to injure, a Class D felony. Judge Adam Sauer this week approved Patterson’s request for a deferred judgment, meaning if he meets the terms of his sentence, the charge will be wiped from his record.  Sauer placed Patterson on three years probation and issued a civil penalty of $1025.

An accomplice of Patterson’s, 19-year-old Courtney Smith of Mason City, was accused of assisting him by giving him the gun. She pleaded guilty in December to a charge of accessory after the fact and was sentenced to two years probation.

