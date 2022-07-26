Mason City man killed in two-vehicle crash just west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County
NORA SPRINGS — A Mason City man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday night just west of Nora Springs.
The Iowa State Patrol says a car driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City was westbound on Cerro Gordo County Road B-30 near Yarrow Avenue when a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Timothy Hoy of Charles City crossed the center line, striking Miles’ vehicle head-on. Miles’ vehicle came to rest in the north ditch, while Hoy’s vehicle stopped in the roadway and was struck by a third vehicle.
Miles was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Two others in Miles’ vehicle, 16-year-old Tyler Miles and 17-year-old Jackson Gobeli of Mason City, were transported by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment.
The Iowa State Patrol says they are working with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the accident.