Mason City man faces multiple burglary, arson charges after Tuesday morning crime spree

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail facing multiple arson charges.

Authorities were called shortly after 5:20 this morning to a fire at 324 South Kentucky, with another fire call being made a short time later along Birch Drive.

An hour later, there was a fire call to Arona Home Essentials at 3701 4th Southwest, and about 20 minutes after that, Brothers Ace Hardware at 440 South Illinois reported a burglary and fire, with the business suffering extensive damage and its front doors being broken.

At 7:15 AM, a fire was reported in the community building at Gracious Estates mobile home park at 777 South Eisenhower.

38-year-old Zachary Sankey was arrested shortly after 9 o’clock this morning and booked into jail. Cerro Gordo County Jail records show that he has been charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as well as third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years.

He’s being held on a total of $15,000 bond.