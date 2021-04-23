Mason City man drops meth baggie in front of cop, heading to prison for five years
MASON CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Mason City man on a drug charge.
25-year-old Michael Schenker was accused by Mason City police of having a baggie of methamphetamine fall out while speaking with a uniformed police officer on April 1st in the 400 block of 4th Southwest. A second baggie of meth was later discovered in the lining of his hat.
Schenker has pleaded guilty to possession of meth third offense and was sentenced by Judge Adam Sauer to five years in prison .