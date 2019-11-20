Mason City man charged with credit card fraud pleads guilty
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to credit card fraud charges in Cerro Gordo and Franklin counties.
29-year-old Wayne Davis was arrested in September and charged in Cerro Gordo County with ongoing criminal conduct and three counts of unauthorized use of credit cards, as well as one count of unauthorized use of a credit card in Franklin County. A criminal complaint stated Davis was identified by an employee who turned his identification into the authorities, with the Iowa State Patrol conducting a traffic stop on Davis where a credit card skimmer, computer and cards were allegedly seized.
The complaint says an examination of those items revealed that Davis was purchasing card numbers on the dark web. A search warrant at Davis’ residence allegedly produced stolen credit cards and a card skimmer.
Davis pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized use of a credit card in Franklin County and was sentenced earlier this month to time served and ordered to pay over $430 in restitution.
Davis last week pleaded guilty to the Cerro Gordo County charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6th.