Mason City man arrested after eluding authorities

MASON CITY — A Mason City man wanted by authorities has been captured.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 1 o’clock Monday morning, they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Rockwell Care Center. While en route to the location, deputies came into contact with the suspected vehicle, which was driving northbound on US Highway 65. The suspect drove the vehicle into a field on a property in the 11000 block of Owl Avenue before fleeing on foot.

Deputies were called back to the area about three hours later after a witness reported seeing a vehicle flee from the area at a high rate of speed, which was located in a ditch in the area of 200th and Partridge Avenue. A short time later, another call was taken in the 16000 block of 200th involving a suspicious person on the property.

Deputies say they arrested 29-year-old Terry Arp of Mason City, who was hiding inside a shed. Arp was charged with trespassing, driving while barred, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating without the owner’s consent, criminal mischief and failure to maintain control. Arp was wanted on outstanding warrants for third-degree theft and driving while barred.

Arp is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $14,600 bond.