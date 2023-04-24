Mason City man accused of stealing thousands while working for armored car company

MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of stealing thousands of dollars while working for an armored car company.

A criminal complaint says that Mason City police received a report back in late December from Rochester Armored Cars that two employees stole over $10,000 from the business between January 6th and December 8th of last year, with the company identifying one of the employees as 41-year-old Justin Alumbaugh. Rochester Armored Cars advised that several of their ATM deposits were short over that time span, with the company saying Alumbaugh was working as a security guard on the days the deposits were short.

The complaint says during an interview with the Division of Criminal Investigation, Alumbaugh admitted that he stole over $10,000, saying he shorted ATM deposit drops by not putting all of the money into the ATMs, and then taking that extra money home at the end of each shift rather than put it into the company’s vault.

Alumbaugh has been charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5th.