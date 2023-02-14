Mason City kidnapping suspect rejects plea deal, waives right to a speedy trial

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of kidnapping and sexual abuse entered into a plea agreement last week, but now has changed his mind.

39-year-old Michael Atkins was taken into custody on December 14th after police were called early that morning to the 300 block of 1st Northwest on a report of an assault and a person yelling for help. The caller reported that a door had been kicked in and that there was an ongoing assault.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court accuses Atkins of holding a victim against her will and committing a sexual act. Atkins was arrested a short time later not far from the location of the call after police say he fled the scene. Atkins was charged with: first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual abuse, domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood flow, and public intoxication.

Court records show that Atkins entered into a plea deal with prosecutors last Thursday and agreed to plead guilty to third-degree kidnapping and domestic assault causing bodily injury, but during a hearing on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, Atkins told the court that he has decided to reject the plea agreement and that he was waiving his right to a speedy trial.

First-degree sexual abuse is a Class A felony punishable by life in prison, while second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.