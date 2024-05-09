Mason City house sustains significant damage after fire, explosion

MASON CITY — A home in Mason City sustained significant damage after a fire and explosion on Tuesday evening.

The Mason City Fire Department says they were called shortly after 5 o’clock to 124 ½ 15th Street Northeast on the report of a house fire, and on arrival found flames and smoke coming from the north and east sides of the structure.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire with all the occupants being able to escape the structure prior to fire crews arriving, with pets being rescued from both apartments by firefighters. One pet had to be transported by the owner to a veterinarian for urgent care.

An initial investigation suggests the fire was accidental with a reported explosion traced back to a butane fuel refill canister within the structure. The building sustained significant fire and structural damage, with an estimated loss of $60,000 to the property and its contents.