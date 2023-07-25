Mason City Family Aquatic Center reopening today after certification issue

MASON CITY — The Mason City Family Aquatic Center will be fully open today. According to a social media post made by the aquatic center, they will start with morning swimming lessons at 9:00 AM, family and lap swim will be at 11:00 AM, open swim will be from 12:00-6:00 PM, with evening lessons starting at 6:30.

The center was closed starting on Friday after it was learned that lifeguards were not properly trained under American Red Cross guidelines by an instructor, meaning their certifications were invalid. Lifeguards took classes over the weekend to once again earn their certification.