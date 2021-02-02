Mason City council tonight to set bid opening date, public hearing for skywalk portion of River City Renaissance project
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will be asked to set a bid opening date and public hearing regarding the construction of the skywalk that’s part of the River City Renaissance project.
The skywalk would span over US Highway 65 to provide a connection between Music Man Square and the Hyatt Place Hotel that’s proposed to be placed in the eastern part of the Southbridge Mall parking lot.
The skywalk would connect directly to the second floor of the hotel, utilizing a door to restrict access if needed. On the east side of the highway, a structure would be built adjacent to Music Man Square housing a set of stairs and an elevator, as well as a doorway to the first floor of Music Man Square.
The construction estimate for the project is $1.9 million. The project would need to be coordinated with the hotel project but once underway would take about six months to be completed.
The council is being asked to set a bid opening date for March 4th and hold a public hearing on the bids at their March 16th meeting.
The council meets tonight in a virtual format starting at 7 o’clock. You can watch the meeting by heading to masoncity.net.