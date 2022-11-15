Mason City council to discuss new zoning to allow for development of former Country Club

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider the second of three readings to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to allow for a new section to allow a special golf course development district.

The council at their last meeting on October 18th held a public hearing and approved the first reading of the change. The new owners of the Mason City Country Club property, The Legacy Golf Course at 19 LLC, a company formed by the Pritchard Companies, desires to maintain a golf course at the site, but they are also interested in maximizing the use and value of the property with potential things like mixed-use residential and commercial buildings, a hotel, a health club or restaurant.

The current zoning for where the country club property is located is currently Z2 “Sub-Urban District”, which lists a golf course as a conditional use, but most of the other desired functions for the location are also either conditional uses or are not permitted under the current zoning.

Once the new zoning classification is approved, The Legacy Golf Course at 19 LLC can apply for the land to be rezoned.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.