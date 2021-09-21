Mason City council to consider two items related to River City Renaissance project
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will vote on two different items related to the River City Renaissance project.
The council is being asked to approve the contract and bond for a utilities project for the Hyatt Place Hotel construction site. Storm sewer lines need to be rerouted around the hotel location prior to the city being ready to close with the developer on the site. The city accepted the low bid from Charlson Excavating of Clear Lake at $156,678 at its last council meeting and now they need to approve the contract and bond for the work.
The council is also being asked to approve change orders for the Principal Pavilion prior to its opening next month. The change orders were required to address existing conditions on the building connected to the pavilion and to improve the functionality of the facility. They include window replacements, a projection screen, an audio-visual cabinet, remediating the exterior of the Bagley Beck building, and added steel overhangs. The total cost for the change order is just under $33,900, with the changes being within the budgeted cost of the project.
The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.