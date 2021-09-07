Mason City council asked to approve River City Renaissance utility relocation project
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving a project to move utilities as part of the River City Renaissance Project.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says in a memo to the council that the site for the downtown Hyatt Place Hotel needs to have storm sewer lines moved prior to the start of the construction of the hotel. Once the utilities are rerouted around the hotel location, he says the city will be ready to close with the developer on the site.
Burnett says the city received two bids, with the lower bid being from Charlson Excavating of Clear Lake for $156,678. The engineer’s estimated cost of the project was $211,721.
The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.