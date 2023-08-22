Mason City could hit 100 degrees today, first time in two years

MASON CITY — Mason City could see its first 100-degree temperature in two years today as an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9:00 PM Wednesday, with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The last time Mason City saw a 100-degree temperature was on June 17th, 2021 when the thermometer registered 102 degrees. Prior to that, the last time Mason City hit 100 was July 13th, 1995. The record high for this date is 97 set back in 1947.