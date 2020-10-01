Mason City Chamber of Commerce presents awards at 104th annual meeting
MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce held it’s 104th annual meeting today, with several awards being handed out:
== The Northwestern Steakhouse received the “Business of the Year” award. The restaurant is owned by Bill and Ann Popouchis and celebrated its 100th year of operation in July.
== The “Boss of the Year” award went to Matt Curtis, the owner-operator of Wayne’s Ski and Cycle. In their nomination letter, Wayne’s staff members described Curtis as a caring leader with a deep commitment to the physical and mental well-being of his customers and staff.
== This year’s “Distinguished Citizen Award” was presented to Waldo Smeby, who serves the community in various volunteer capacities, oftentimes behind the scenes. He received special recognition for the creation of the Jan Again Foundation which was instrumental in Mason City’s Blue Zones Project efforts and the new MercyOne Behavioral Health Center.
== The “Workplace Wellness Award” which was presented by the Chamber and CG Public Health went to two local manufacturers who went above and beyond customary health and wellness standards during the COVID-19 pandemic. Assa-Abloy-Curries and Smithfield Foods were recognized for programs such as on-site clinics and testing, remote work, and re-working production lines to accommodate physical distancing.
== The Chamber Ambassadors annually present an award to one of their committee members who shows exemplary support of the Chamber. Abigail Lee of Lee Realty was named Ambassador of the Year in recognition of her commitment and hard work.
The Chamber held their annual meeting at the Cinema West Theater with the program being presented as a movie simultaneously in all ten auditoriums to achieve appropriate physical distancing.