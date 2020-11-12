Mask mandate approved by Wright County Board of Health
CLARION — The Wright County Board of Health this week has passed a mask mandate to deal with COVID-19.
According to the mandate, masks are now required in all public indoor spaces in the county. If a mask must be removed for eating in places like a restaurant or bar, the individual must remain at least six feet from other individuals who are not in their group.
Public gatherings are limited to no more than 10 individuals unless both compliance with masking and a six-foot distance between non-family groups can be maintained.
All participants and spectators at extra-curricular school events must be masked at all times and only parents will be allowed to attend as in-person spectators.
Local law enforcement in Wright County will be asked to intermittently spot check local restaurants and bars for compliance with the measures already mandated by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.
The Wright County Board of Health says the restrictions will be re-evaluated as soon as the risks to the state’s hospital system have diminished.