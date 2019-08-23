      Breaking News
Man who killed former Iowa State golfer gets life sentence

Man who killed former Iowa State golfer gets life sentence

Aug 23, 2019 @ 9:33am

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The man who killed a former Iowa State University golfer has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

A Story County judge pronounced the mandatory sentence Friday on 22-year-old Collin Richards. He’d pleaded guilty on June 14 to first-degree murder for the Sept. 17 slaying of 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena. Police say Richards stabbed her while she was playing on a course near the campus in Ames, leaving her body in a pond.

Richards had been staying at a homeless encampment in nearby woods.

Barquin Arozamena was a top golfer in Spain as a teenager and came to Iowa State to pursue her career.

A lawyer for her family told The Des Moines Register that relatives hope Richards’ sentencing will let them attain some closure.

 

 Celia Barquin Arozamena.
For the latest

Trending
KGLO News Team
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident