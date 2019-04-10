Man sentenced to jail time, probation for attacking Clear Lake woman

CLEAR LAKE — A man from Manly accused of attacking a woman in Clear Lake last fall has been sentenced to jail time and probation.

20-year-old Ezekial Hodak was charged with first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault after being accused of illegally entering a woman’s residence in the 800 block of West 12th Avenue North in the early morning hours of October 23rd and attacking her.

Hodak pleaded guilty to charges of assault with the intent to inflict serious injury and assault, with the burglary charge being dismissed.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder recently sentenced Hodak to a suspended two-year prison sentence with two years probation on the assault with the intent to inflict serious injury charge, 30 days in jail on the assault charge, and another seven days on a charge of contempt of court by violation of a no-contact order.