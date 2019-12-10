Man rescued from Winnebago River near Portland
PORTLAND, IOWA — A man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the Winnebago River near Portland Township southeast of Mason City this morning.
Authorities were called to the area of the bridge on Thrush Avenue near Claybanks Drive at about 7:30 AM on the report of a vehicle in the river. The Mason City Fire Department was able to conduct a rescue of the man, but he was able to walk under his own power into an ambulance, which took him to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for observation.
The man’s identity and his condition have not been released at last check.