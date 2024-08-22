A woman from Louisiana was taken into custody in Evansville on Wednesday following allegations that she brandished a firearm at a man during a dispute.

Evansville Police received a call regarding a woman at a hotel on Stahl Road who was yelling that she intended to harm someone.

The victim was approached by the police, and he positively identified the suspect as Alexis McGee. According to the victim, an argument ensued when the light in the hotel room was switched on.

According to an affidavit acquired by Eyewitness News, the victim reported to the police that McGee aimed a gun at his face during the altercation. The victim further stated that McGee threatened to shoot him in the face but fortunately didn’t follow through before departing.

The victim expressed his intention to press charges as he found it unacceptable to have a gun pointed in his face.

McGee came into the authorities’ radar when the victim provided a detailed description of her vehicle. The police wasted no time and apprehended McGee during a routine traffic stop. To their surprise, they discovered illegal pills and a bottle of THC water in her possession.

Alexis McGee’s charges

Intimidation with a deadly weapon Weapon/instrument of violence – pointing a firearm Controlled substance – possession marijuana Controlled substance – possession schedule I, II, III IV, V



Currently, McGee is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail, with a bond set at $1,500.

