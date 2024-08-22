In November, Missourians will have the opportunity to vote on several ballot initiatives. These initiatives cover a range of issues, including paid sick leave and an increase in the minimum wage.

If voters approve the measure, the minimum wage would gradually increase to $13.75 by 2025 and $15 in 2026. Furthermore, employees would be entitled to one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

More than 200,000 signatures were required to include these questions on the ballot. With that hurdle cleared, the focus now shifts to ensuring a strong voter turnout.

Terrence Wise, an employee at the Missouri Workers Center, actively contributed to the successful inclusion of the questions on the ballot.

“People often underestimate the significance of November beyond the elections,” Wise stated. “They overlook the fact that it holds a greater meaning. It’s not just about choosing a president or a governor; it encompasses a much larger moment.”

During interviews conducted by KSHB 41, several businesses, including Oddly Correct, expressed their support for these questions.

There are certain businesses that express concerns over the correlation between higher wages and increased prices for consumers.

According to David Lopez, general manager at Manny’s Mexican Restaurant, the increase in prices is inevitable as the money has to be sourced from somewhere.

According to Wise, that is not true.

According to Wise, the notion that higher wages hinder economic growth is actually incorrect. He explains, “When workers and community members are given the chance to participate in the economy with higher wages, we actually witness growth in it.”

Wise plans to maintain his communication efforts through texting, tweeting, door-knocking, and calling as the election approaches.

