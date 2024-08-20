It appears that the former Minneapolis police officer is being relocated to Oklahoma.

Derek Chauvin Prison Sentence

In 2021, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd on June 25, 2021. He received a sentence of 22.5 years and has been held at an Arizona facility for the past few years. However, Chauvin is now being transferred due to an incident that occurred in late 2023.

Derek Chauvin Stabbed in Federal Prison

John Tursack, another inmate, is currently facing attempted murder charges for reportedly stabbing Chauvin 22 times while they were both in prison. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not disclosed the specific reason behind Chauvin’s transfer, citing concerns for privacy, safety, and security. Nonetheless, we do have information regarding Chauvin’s new location.

Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City

The Federal Transfer Center (FTC Oklahoma City) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is a federal prison that accommodates both male and female inmates. Operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a division of the United States Department of Justice, the facility serves as a temporary residence for offenders and parole violators awaiting assignment to a permanent prison. Currently, Chauvin is being housed here before he is eventually transferred to another facility within the United States.

The average duration of an inmate’s stay at the FTC is typically four to six weeks. Therefore, it can be anticipated that Chauvin will be relocated sometime between mid to late September. The upcoming destination for his transfer remains uncertain as of now.

Reference article