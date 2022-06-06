      Weather Alert

Live bird exhibitions can resume across state

Jun 6, 2022 @ 10:45am

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has lifted the restrictions on live bird exhibitions.

The Ag Department canceled all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds on March 23rd as the avian influenza outbreak picked up. The Department issued a notice Friday that it has been 30 days since U.S.D.A. has confirmed any new bird flu cases — and they were lifting the restrictions.

The bird flu has been confirmed at 19 sites across the state — with 15 of those commercial chicken or turkey operations. It is believed this outbreak was spread by wild birds during their migration.

The Ag Department asks bird owners to remain vigilant in their biosecurity practices preventing contact between their birds and wild birds and reporting sick birds or unusual deaths to state and federal officials.

