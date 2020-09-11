      Weather Alert

KGLO News listening area goes over 3000 mark for COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Sep 11, 2020 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — With 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the listening area is now over the 3000 mark in cases since the start of the pandemic.

There’s now been 3018 coronavirus cases that have been reported in the 10-county area that includes Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties plus Kossuth. 923 of those cases are in Cerro Gordo County, 534 in Wright, 317 in Franklin, 254 in Floyd, 236 in Butler, 190 in Winnebago, 167 in Hancock, 153 each in Kossuth and Mitchell, and 91 in Worth.

There are 644 active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning, 20 more when compared to 11 o’clock Thursday morning and 19 more when compared to 11 o’clock last Friday morning.

Cerro Gordo has 255 active cases, five more than last week at this time. Mitchell County has the second highest amount of active cases in the listening area at 71. That’s 24 more than last Friday and 53 more when compared to two weeks ago.

There’s 68 active cases currently in Winnebago County, 59 in Wright, 52 in Floyd, 48 in Kossuth, 31 in Franklin, 24 in Butler, 19 in Worth and 17 in Hancock.

27 more people in the area have recovered for a pandemic total of 2318. 

Looking at the state numbers: three more people died in the same 24-hour time period to bring the pandemic total to 1208; 798 more cases have been reported for a total of 72,754; 651 more people have recovered for a total of 52,291.

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 923 5
Butler 236 3
Floyd 254 7
Franklin 317 2
Hancock 167 3
Kossuth 153 6
Mitchell 153 7
Winnebago 190 8
Worth 91 1
Wright 534 5
Area Total 3018 47

 

Active Cases 9/11/20
Active Cases 9/4/20
Cerro Gordo 255 250
Butler 24 36
Floyd 52 39
Franklin 31 31
Hancock 17 23
Kossuth 48 39
Mitchell 71 47
Winnebago 68 72
Worth 19 15
Wright 59 73
Area Total 644 625

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 647 7
Butler 210 2
Floyd 199 2
Franklin 269
Hancock 148
Kossuth 105 3
Mitchell 82 2
Winnebago 112 8
Worth 72
Wright 474 3
Area Total 2318 27

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 10
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 56
