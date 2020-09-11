KGLO News listening area goes over 3000 mark for COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic
MASON CITY — With 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the listening area is now over the 3000 mark in cases since the start of the pandemic.
There’s now been 3018 coronavirus cases that have been reported in the 10-county area that includes Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties plus Kossuth. 923 of those cases are in Cerro Gordo County, 534 in Wright, 317 in Franklin, 254 in Floyd, 236 in Butler, 190 in Winnebago, 167 in Hancock, 153 each in Kossuth and Mitchell, and 91 in Worth.
There are 644 active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning, 20 more when compared to 11 o’clock Thursday morning and 19 more when compared to 11 o’clock last Friday morning.
Cerro Gordo has 255 active cases, five more than last week at this time. Mitchell County has the second highest amount of active cases in the listening area at 71. That’s 24 more than last Friday and 53 more when compared to two weeks ago.
There’s 68 active cases currently in Winnebago County, 59 in Wright, 52 in Floyd, 48 in Kossuth, 31 in Franklin, 24 in Butler, 19 in Worth and 17 in Hancock.
27 more people in the area have recovered for a pandemic total of 2318.
Looking at the state numbers: three more people died in the same 24-hour time period to bring the pandemic total to 1208; 798 more cases have been reported for a total of 72,754; 651 more people have recovered for a total of 52,291.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|923
|5
|Butler
|236
|3
|Floyd
|254
|7
|Franklin
|317
|2
|Hancock
|167
|3
|Kossuth
|153
|6
|Mitchell
|153
|7
|Winnebago
|190
|8
|Worth
|91
|1
|Wright
|534
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3018
|47
|
|
|
|Cerro Gordo
|255
|250
|Butler
|24
|36
|Floyd
|52
|39
|Franklin
|31
|31
|Hancock
|17
|23
|Kossuth
|48
|39
|Mitchell
|71
|47
|Winnebago
|68
|72
|Worth
|19
|15
|Wright
|59
|73
|
|
|
|Area Total
|644
|625
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|647
|7
|Butler
|210
|2
|Floyd
|199
|2
|Franklin
|269
|
|Hancock
|148
|
|Kossuth
|105
|3
|Mitchell
|82
|2
|Winnebago
|112
|8
|Worth
|72
|
|Wright
|474
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2318
|27
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|10
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|56